Senator Yuen Pau Woo speaks in the Senate chamber on March 12, 2026, calling non-state actors the "biggest, most dangerous sources of disinformation" in Canada. The remarks were posted to Woo's X account. Screenshot: @yuenpauwoo / X

OTTAWA — Yuen Pau Woo, a Canadian senator who denounced a landmark American think tank report on Chinese Communist Party influence networks in Canada as disinformation, has himself been found to head an advocacy group that the report’s researcher now classifies as a United Front Work Department-linked organization — the 576th identified in Canada.

The Jamestown Foundation study, authored by Cheryl Yu, a Fellow in China Studies at the foundation, was launched in partnership with the Macdonald-Laurier Institute and reported on by The Bureau among others. It identified 575 organizations across Canada with documented links to the Chinese Communist Party’s united front influence apparatus — giving Canada the highest per-capita density of such groups among the four Western democracies studied, at nearly five times the rate of the United States. The report found that these organizations target local politicians, mobilize diaspora voters in support of Beijing’s preferred candidates, and are deployed by the Party to exert pressure on political foundations and parties.

Woo responded to the report under the banner of a new advocacy group he co-founded in September 2025 alongside former Conservative Senator Victor Oh — an organization whose stated purpose was to defend Canadians against what it called “false or exaggerated claims” of foreign interference.

In a post on X citing the Advocacy Group, Woo attacked the Jamestown report on February 27, writing: “Foreign Interference Alert: US Think Tank spreads disinformation, amplified by witting or unwitting Canadian agents.”

The post tagged the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, and other oversight bodies. In a subsequent reply on the same thread, Woo wrote that “generalized fear mongering is a standard McCarthyist strategy” and that the Jamestown report “should be filed … under ‘bad fiction’.”

The Advocacy Group’s website stated that “new forms of exclusion directed at Chinese Canadians and Canadians with links to the People’s Republic of China are becoming accepted as social and political norms.” In a subsequent opinion article in the Vancouver Sun, Woo argued that the report’s methodology treats activities such as “celebrating Chinese culture, promoting Canada-China trade, and generally representing Chinese Canadian communities as conclusive evidence of co-optation by the Chinese government.”

That same evening of March 12, Woo took his attack to the Senate chamber floor.

“It is bad enough that foreign entities are sowing disinformation and interfering in our democracy,” Woo said. “What is worse is that Canadians, including Parliamentarians, are aiding and abetting these harmful acts. You might think that these folks would have to register with the Foreign Influence Transparency Registry. But the registry appears to exclude non-state actors, which to my mind are the biggest, most dangerous sources of disinformation.” The remarks were delivered under parliamentary privilege.

However, after Woo’s public attacks on the Jamestown methodology, The Bureau contacted Yu directly.

She confirmed that Woo’s Advocacy Group meets the evidentiary criteria applied consistently across the study. A founding director of Woo’s Advocacy Group attended multiple World Chinese Media Forums organized by China News Service. The Jamestown report documents that China News Service operates under the direct oversight of the United Front Work Department and maintains dozens of bureaus overseas. Participation in its organized forums is, by the study’s own methodology, a documented connection to the united front system — the same standard applied to all 575 organizations identified in Canada before Woo’s Advocacy Group became the 576th.

Woo co-founded the Advocacy Group in the wake of the Hogue Commission into foreign interference and a unanimous vote in Parliament to implement a foreign agent registry. Before that vote, in 2023, along with a Toronto community leader subsequently named in the Jamestown Foundation study, Senators Woo and Oh had rallied on Parliament Hill against the registry, at an event that advanced similar arguments about the exclusion and stigmatization of Chinese Canadians.

At that same rally appeared an individual publicly linked to an alleged confrontation with pro-democracy activist Yao Zhang on Parliament Hill — an incident Radio Free Asia documented and rights advocates described as intimidation. Zhang subsequently became the target of an artificial intelligence-generated sexually explicit deepfake imagery campaign that Global Affairs Canada attributed to a People’s Republic of China Spamouflage operation.

Senator Woo did not respond to any of the specific questions put to him. In a brief reply, he said the questions contained “too many flawed premises, illogical inferences, and unsubstantiated conclusions” to warrant a response. He offered no specific rebuttal to any fact, document, or finding cited in The Bureau‘s questions.

Critically, the Jamestown study’s dataset constitutes a snapshot of groups active as of late 2023.