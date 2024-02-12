Justin Trudeau-appointed senator Yuen Pau Woo met with alleged Beijing united front leaders tied to the OCAO in Vancouver on Feb. 3, 2024. Source: WeChat/Weixin

Three days before submitting to the Foreign Interference Commission that federal reports on election interference and WeChat disinformation are “problematic” — Canadian Senator Yuen Pau Woo met in Vancouver with community leaders involved with Beijing’s “Overseas Chinese” espionage arm, giving a speech suggesting that a foreign agent registry will lead to anti-Asian exclusion.

The February 3, 2024 meeting at Vancouver’s Chinese Canadian Museum was arranged by Senators Woo and Victor Oh and also attended by Ottawa Liberal MP Chandra Arya, according to event accounts posted to WeChat, a social media platform linked in Canadian government reports to China’s disinformation attacks against Conservative MPs in the 2021 federal election.

The Canadian politicians that attended the early February meeting in Vancouver were also involved last year in a petition against a proposed foreign agent registry, which was initiated by a pro-Beijing media entity that also attended the February 3, 2024 meeting.

And asThe Bureau reported in December, based on leaked audio, in May 2020 Senator Woo privately pledged to a group of Vancouver community leaders with direct ties to Beijing’s united front, that Woo would fight to protect their voices in Canadian democracy.

By meeting this same group of pro-Beijing community and media leaders in Vancouver on February 3, 2024 and discussing similar matters, Woo’s political activities appear to form a pattern.

According to a WeChat report on political speeches at the February 3rd event in Vancouver Senator Woo said Chinese Canadians are “now in a very dangerous period,” and media reports regarding China’s foreign interference are discriminatory.

“They're still trying to tag us,” the senator reportedly said. “We have to fight back and teach our next generation to fight back.”

(The comments could not be independently verified but are consistent with Woo’s previous statements.)

Conservative Senator Victor Oh speaks at the February 3 meeting in Vancouver.

In Senate debate, Woo and Oh have also denied reports that Beijing used WeChat to smear Conservative MPs who took a critical line on China’s hostile activities.

According to a WeChat report on Arya’s speech at the February 3 event, the Liberal MP said Chinese-Canadians face danger from a foreign agent registry bill and “without strict regulations, the Chinese community is vulnerable to harassment by security agencies.”

While there is no evidence of covert influence, ironically, elements of Woo’s submission to Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue on February 6 deal with similar talking points from the February 3rd meeting in Vancouver and political arguments promoted by the pro-Beijing media entities in attendance at this meeting, which in itself, could be an example of WeChat-amplified propaganda meant to discredit Canadian intelligence agencies, discourage criticism of Beijing, and cause fear in Chinese immigrants regarding Canadian anti-interference laws.

“I offer my analysis of foreign interference claims related to Mr Erin O’Toole and Mr Kenny Chiu,” Woo’s Feb. 6 submission says, “as presented in two redacted Top Secret Security Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force (SITE) documents that were made available to [Commission] participants.”

“It is my assessment that the conclusions reached in these two documents are problematic and that to accept the O’Toole/Chiu incidents as authentic cases of foreign interference and disinformation would be harmful to affected citizens and to Canadian democracy more broadly,” Woo writes.

Woo points to a “redacted SITE document entitled Threats to Canadian Federal Election 2021, dated 17 December 2021.”

“This document reported that “the People’s Republic of China sought to clandestinely and deceptively influence Canada’s 2021 federal election” and provided the following example,” Woo’s submission says.

The December 2021 document filed as evidence for Hogue says SITE:

“Observed online/media activities aimed at discouraging Canadians, particularly of Chinese heritage, from supporting the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), Erin O’Toole, and [in] particular former Steveston-Richmond East candidate Kenny Chiu … While we do not have clear evidence that this online activity was a PRC-directed FI campaign, we have observed indicators of potential coordination of between various Canada-based Chinese language news outlets as well as PRC and CCP news outlets … SITE identified numerous articles posted and shared among PRC and Canada-based Chinese-language news websites and WeChat news accounts containing false claims about former CPC candidate for Steveston-Richmond East Kenny Chiu, and his private member’s bill C-282 (An Act to Establish the Foreign Agent Registry). The articles claimed that, if elected, Chiu would pass a “foreign power registry act” that would designate “any individual or group connected with China as a spokesperson of the Chinese government.”

But according to Woo, this finding was problematic because Canadian intelligence has not proved Beijing co-ordinated these media messages against O’Toole and Chiu, which Woo suggests were fair commentary.

“Some months after the election, the Chinese Canadian Conservative Association called out their leader for what they described as a “hatred message” towards China in his GE44 campaign,” Woo’s submission says. “Did the Association come to this view because of foreign interference? Surely the more plausible explanation is that even Conservatives agreed with the assertions made on WeChat/Douyin, based on independent judgement of their party’s election platform and of the views expressed by Mr O’Toole.”

Meanwhile, photos of the February 3rd, 2024 meeting in Vancouver posted to WeChat show that Oh and Woo issued awards to purported community leaders including a leader of CACA, an umbrella for about 100 community groups that is directly affiliated to China’s Overseas Affairs Office [OCAO.]

Global News recently reported on a new Immigration and Refugee Board [IRB] finding that says China’s Overseas Affairs Office “was and remains involved in espionage against the PRC’s targeted individuals and groups in Canada.”

According to Global’s report the OCAO is one of the groups Beijing has tasked to eliminate “potential threats and rival discourses” that challenge the Chinese Communist Party’s power, and the IRB report said “the evidence establishes that a key role of the OCAO has been intelligence gathering on dissidents and ethnic minorities external to China.”

Leaders of CACA are subject of active RCMP national security investigations into so-called CCP police station activity in Vancouver, Global News reported last year.

Citing leaked audio tapes, also obtained by The Bureau, last yearThe Globe and Mail reported that leaders from CACA and related community groups in Vancouver are vetted by Chinese Communist officials.

Also at the February 3rd meeting in Vancouver with Oh, Woo and Arya — according to WeChat photos — were several pro-Beijing media figures that attended the May 2020 private meeting with Senator Woo, including B.C. Premier David Eby’s advisor Ding Guo, whose united front affiliated community group reportedly hosted the May 2020 meeting with Woo.

