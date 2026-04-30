The Bureau

The Bureau

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PB's avatar
PB
9h

the media is at best “incurious”… I did laugh at that. That is putting the most positive framing on the utter negligence of most media to hold the federal government to account.

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Simon Jones's avatar
Simon Jones
9h

The problem is the supine Canadian electorate who will not stir them selves to confront the destruction of honourable and civilized politics by Carney.

So Canada will reap what its leftist majority sows.

Death by a thousand cuts.

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