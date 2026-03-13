Photo collage of CreateAbundance activities in Canada, published by Le Monde.

VANCOUVER — A Canadian court ruling ends in an anti-SLAPP win for a journalist who reported on a China-connected wealth and spiritual group that first raised alarms with videos of military-style training on Vancouver Island, and has since drawn headlines from India to France, where Le Monde also reported on the murder of one of the group’s employees in Vancouver and its efforts to embed itself in French society.

The February 2026 judgment by Justice D. Layton of the British Columbia Supreme Court — arising from an article co-authored in 2021 by documentarian Ina Mitchell — recounts allegations the reporters examined.

Those included claims that Create Abundance, a British Columbia-registered organization led by a woman whose followers in a Chinese court proceeding were said to regard her as a god, had alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department, had drawn scrutiny from Canadian national security investigators, and was scrutinized in the reporting in connection with the still-unsolved murder of Bo Fan, a Chinese national employed by the group.

Mitchell co-authored the article with former Canadian military intelligence analyst and police intelligence adviser Scott McGregor, and Vancouver investigative journalist Bob Mackin.