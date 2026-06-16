The Bureau

The Bureau

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Transformative Outlook's avatar
Transformative Outlook
1h

And now Melanie Joly is in China inviting Chinese EV mfrs to build 200,000+ vehicles in Canada!

Mobile Chinese intelligence tracking bots.

The liberal cult self destructing.

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Lee-ann Harder's avatar
Lee-ann Harder
1h

"By routing through hijacked Canadian devices, a hostile state can appear to be a legitimate connection — a service provider’s customer, an employee working from home — while probing critical infrastructure, military networks and government systems. The compromised devices become covert entry points, and the victimized owner can be made to look responsible for attacks they never launched. The court identified the energy sector among the targets, and warned that without the warrant the adversaries could direct their botnets to probe and potentially disrupt Canadian infrastructure."

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