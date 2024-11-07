Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration has signaled intentions to portray the Conservative opposition as a populist, Trump-like threat in upcoming election campaigns. However, following Donald Trump's recent election victory, Trudeau extended congratulations in a Facebook post on Wednesday, stating, "I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations."

As the political landscape shifts in the U.S., President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming term promises a return to a “tough-on-crime” approach, emphasizing law and order, strict penalties, and an uncompromising commitment to public safety. This stance contrasts starkly with Canada’s evolving criminal justice system, which in recent years has leaned towards rehabilitation and leniency. High-profile cases like R. v. Jordan and R. v. Stinchcombe underscore the effects of Canada’s softer approach—effects that could raise challenges if similar trends emerge under Trump’s leadership.

The Canadian Approach: A Progressive Shift

Over the past two decades, Canada’s criminal justice system has gradually shifted towards reform. Policymakers have emphasized rehabilitation over punishment, supporting alternatives to incarceration for non-violent offenders and implementing measures to address systemic inequalities, especially among marginalized communities. This shift reflects a belief in the potential for reintegration, leading to changes such as the decriminalization of certain offenses and reductions in mandatory minimum sentences.

However, cases like Jordan (2016) and Stinchcombe (1991) highlight some unintended consequences. The Jordan decision established strict timelines for trial proceedings, underscoring the risk of court delays violating constitutional rights. While rooted in the right to a fair trial and reducing delays, these decisions have also made it easier for individuals accused of serious crimes to avoid conviction due to procedural issues—an outcome critics argue undermines public trust in the justice system.

Moreover, Canada’s decisions to reduce sentences for certain offenders or allow early releases have led to an increase in crime and recidivism among some released individuals. As someone who served in law enforcement for 34 years and continues to advocate for improvements in our justice system, I know my views may not align with broader societal perspectives. But the election of Donald Trump should remind us that law and order are priorities for many, likely including a significant number of Canadians.

Supporters of Canada’s current approach argue these reforms address over-incarceration and promote rehabilitation, while critics contend that they put public safety at risk by releasing offenders before they’ve fully served their time or received adequate rehabilitation.

The American Tough-on-Crime Stance

In contrast to Canada’s shift, President-elect Trump’s rhetoric and policies advocate a much more punitive approach. Throughout his political career, Trump has supported longer sentences, especially for violent offenders, and has consistently called for stricter law enforcement and immigration policies. His “law and order” mantra and support for police forces reflect his desire to crack down on crime through harsher penalties and a more aggressive approach to prevention.

Trump’s stance on crime rests on the belief that a more punitive system—one that removes repeat offenders from society for longer periods—will foster safer communities. This aligns with his broader vision of a “stronger” America, where a robust criminal justice system underpins social order. His focus on “tougher” penalties resonates with many Americans who perceive an increase in violent crime and view the justice system as too lenient.

A Clash of Approaches: What Canada’s Soft-Approach Could Mean Under Trump

As President-elect Trump assumes office, Canada’s softer approach to crime could stand in direct contrast to his “tough” policies. While Canada has focused on reducing incarceration rates and supporting alternatives to prison, Trump’s administration will likely intensify punitive measures for criminals, particularly those involved in drug-related offenses, violent crimes, and immigration violations.

The consequences of Canada’s criminal justice reforms could become more pronounced in an era of harsher U.S. crime policies. Take the Jordan decision, which allowed individuals accused of serious crimes to go free due to trial delays. Under Trump’s administration, policies would likely shift toward empowering prosecutors to expedite cases, seek harsher sentences for repeat offenders, and apply mandatory minimum sentences. Should similar policies gain traction in Canada, we could see stricter criminal justice protocols—a shift that may be unpopular among those who view these reforms as vital to social progress.

Furthermore, Stinchcombe, which requires the Crown to disclose all evidence to the defense, could be complicated under a Trump-like system that prioritizes quick trials and high conviction rates. Critics argue that an emphasis on speed and punitive measures could lead to rushed trials, risking wrongful convictions and eroding public trust in the legal system.

While Canadian policymakers have prioritized avoiding over-incarceration, Trump’s administration is likely to focus on deterrence through increased penalties and prison populations. This stark contrast reveals differing philosophies: Canada seeks rehabilitation, while Trump’s administration seeks deterrence through punishment. If Canada continues on its current path, it could increasingly stand as an outlier in North America, especially as Trump’s tougher policies take hold.

Bridging the Gap: Could the Canadian Model Evolve?

As Trump’s presidency unfolds, Canada may face pressure to reassess its criminal justice reforms. Some Canadian policymakers might feel compelled to respond to populist demands for tougher crime policies, especially if public safety becomes a divisive issue. On the other hand, advocates for restorative justice and rehabilitation will continue to support Canada’s model, emphasizing that societal change requires prevention and rehabilitation rather than relying solely on punishment.

Ultimately, the contrast between Canada’s progressive reforms and Trump’s tough-on-crime stance creates an intriguing dynamic. As the U.S. adopts a stricter, more punitive justice system, Canada may need to reconsider its commitment to restorative justice. With Trump’s policies taking shape, Canada may face a moment of reckoning: will it maintain its softer stance, or will it be influenced by the global trend toward punitive policies?

The coming years may reveal whether Canada’s criminal justice reforms will stand as a progressive example or succumb to the rising tide of global populism and punitive measures.

Garry Clement consults with corporations on anti-money laundering, contributed to the Canadian academic text Dirty Money, and wrote Undercover, In the Shady World of Organized Crime and the RCMP