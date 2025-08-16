The Bureau

David
3h

Very sound economic advice. It will be ignored so long as the permanent political class remains in power and we know who those are.

James Schwartz
3h

It seems so simple doesn’t it? The problem is nothing will change until Canada collapses. The bought and paid for politicians see none of this in Ottawa. I’d add 1.7 million people added in ‘23 is not the tops for the G-7. The US added at the very least double that. Canada needs to do the exact same thing Trump is doing in the US right now and getting foreign investment but Canada’s problem is all the climate hysteria regulations won’t allow it. Until all that plus the DEI that runs deep within Canadian politics gets changed and rolled back the slow walk towards death is what awaits. I’m afraid what’s left after Carney won’t be much and soon China might be the majority owner of land in Canada. If you don’t make anything there’s nothing to spur economic growth. Canada needs a 180 and yesterday.

