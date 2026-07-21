The Bureau

The Bureau

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ROBIN DAY's avatar
ROBIN DAY
4h

Canada’s Next National Security Battle Will Be Fought Through Money, Not Missiles? That battle has already been lost and acknowledged when PM Carney stated that Canada and China are now strategic partners, indicating the Liberal Party and its leadership, and the Canadian gov't bureaucracy has been captured by China. Canadian foreign and domestic policy and legislative initiatives already reflect this change, an example being Bill C-9 becoming law which will no doubt dampen all criticism of Canadian gov't narratives, policies and legislation. This same legislation can and will likely be used by China, most likely indirectly through its many active political groups in Canada. Canada's next national security battle is already being fought with the USA, seeing Canada as a Chinese proxy and threat to US national and economic security on its northern border.

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Greg's avatar
Greg
4h

The managerialism of Mark Carney and Brookfield with their “innovative”financial approach explains why Canada now has a COO and that why human rights concerns have taken a back seat seat to the murky MOU management by globalist elites.

It’s confusing and hard to unpick. Read this article and get some clarity.

https://substack.com/@hardpressednorth/note/p-207606713?r=2duinz&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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