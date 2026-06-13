The Bureau

The Bureau

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ROBIN DAY's avatar
ROBIN DAY
1h

Long standing Liberal policy of ethnic, cultural and religious balkanization helps minimize national political opposition to Liberal Party rule, however, it also facilitates the formation of gangs and organized crime along cultural and ethnic lines, and provides safe haven for terrorists, both domestic and international, examples being Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists, and Mexican, Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, Sudanese, First Nations and motorcycle gangs etc and their criminal activities like money laundering and drug manufacturing and distribution. This also makes police work much more difficult to disrupt and catch these criminals as special ethnic, cultural and language skills are required, and when one organization is shut down, the others expand to fill the void. Over the last decade, published photos of senior crime figures with Canadian politicians, the lack of arrests and lengthy jail sentences and confiscation of assets, corruption of customs and police officers and leaking of police operations, sends the wrong message to terrorists and organized crime. The message sent is that Canada provides safe haven and open for domestic and international operations.

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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
1h

Gary, you need to run. Canada needs change from the top down. The death of this constable lays at the feet of Carney and his cronies in Ottawa. Canada may as well be Macau or any other corrupt country. Until there is a clean populist sweep from the top down only then will change happen. If Canada keeps electing these liberal fools they will entwine themselves deeper with China and their friends who have their sights on your southern neighbor. There is very little time left. This killing can be used as a launch point for change. It would be a damned shame for this man to die in vain. He will get a heroes send off but much more can be had from his death politically. It’s a shame something like this has to be used like that but it’s the sad truth. The left uses stuff like this all the time. Never a peace officer though as they hate them. The time to rise is now. Who will lead?

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