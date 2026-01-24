The Bureau

Brian R
6h

AI holds a lot of promise to deal with complex cases. Learn the patterns of criminal enterprises and build cases quickly.

Unfortunately, the notwithstanding clause has been a weakness in the charter giving governments too much leeway.

1 reply
Lee-ann Harder
4h

This is a big part of why Alberta wants to separate. A complete dismantling is required and Canada as a whole will never accomplish that.

"The Charter remains one of Canada’s greatest achievements. But its interpretation has outpaced the system’s ability to deliver justice in an era of globalized crime. A Charter that protects individuals from the state while leaving the state unable to protect the public is not a failure of rights—it is a failure of governance.

Unless Canada modernizes its justice infrastructure, it will continue to offer transnational criminal organizations something they find irresistible: rights without readiness, protections without capacity, and a justice system that collapses under the weight of its own ideals."

