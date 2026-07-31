The Bureau

The Bureau

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Transformative Outlook's avatar
Transformative Outlook
6h

And the hangman’s rope tightens around Canada’s neck.

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Kim Jarvis's avatar
Kim Jarvis
5h

The Bureau/Sam and the CBC may both be reporting on Ryan Wedding's cartel network and the York Regional Police's Project South investigation. BUT, only Sam will call out the fact that Canada is turning into the next Dubai (or I would say, Dubai's much poorer and backwards cousin). The CBC will continue to distract Canadians with the next thing Trump says / implies / doesn't say / might do.....

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