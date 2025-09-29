The Bureau

Beth
2h

Round ALL sides up and DEPORT! If people coming into this country are bringing with them hatefilled attitudes towards ANYONE and refusing to assimilate into the rules of law set forth at the outset of this country's origin, then STAY in your land of origin. IF any of us went to India and behaved like this, expecting rules and laws to change to suit us, we'd be jailed or worse. Enough pandering to this criminal bullshit, either behave or get out!

JK
2h

Here’s the official list of terrorist organizations in Canada. How will we have the manpower to control all of this?

https://www.publicsafety.gc.ca/cnt/ntnl-scrt/cntr-trrrsm/lstd-ntts/crrnt-lstd-ntts-en.aspx

