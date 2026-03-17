The Bureau

The Bureau

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Addy's avatar
Addy
11h

High five to the judge! It’s about time we hear a decision such as this.

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Dan Pommier's avatar
Dan Pommier
11h

Its a start, only about 1 million more to go. This country has let the worst of the worst in. Good luck getting them out of here.

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