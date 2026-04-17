The Bureau

The Bureau

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Lee-ann Harder's avatar
Lee-ann Harder
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"It is the latest piece in a pattern that has been building since The Bureau and others began documenting the collapse of a generational Beijing spy case inside Westminster, along with the full scope of Mandelson’s undisclosed relationships — with Jeffrey Epstein, with Chinese state-linked financial institutions, and with a Beijing political network inside the nation’s elites that Britain’s own security services apparently concluded posed unacceptable risks."

China continues to play the long game using strategies to undermine and infiltrate the west. In the west we keep throwing s..t at the wall (voting in weak leaders) hoping things will get better. Trump is the exception to that. He is a strategy player and he, (unlike some) is not fooled by China's long game plan.

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