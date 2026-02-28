WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump confirmed late Saturday on Truth Social that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is dead, shortly after the Israeli government announced it believed Khamenei had been killed in recent strikes on Iranian leadership targets.

In a Truth Social post, the president wrote that reports of the Iranian leader’s death were accurate, aligning U.S. statements with Israel’s public assertion. The post followed public remarks from Israeli officials earlier in the day stating there were “growing signs” that Khamenei had been killed in an airstrike targeting top Iranian leadership and command facilities.

That assessment was widely reported by BBC News as part of its live international coverage of the escalating conflict. According to BBC reporting, Israeli leaders said intelligence indicated Khamenei’s compound was struck and that several senior Iranian officials were killed, though the broadcaster stressed that independent verification was not available at the time of its reporting.

During a phone interview with NBC News earlier Saturday, Trump said he and his advisers “feel that reporting that [Khamenei] is dead is a correct story,” adding that a substantial portion of Iran’s senior leadership had reportedly been taken out. NBC quoted Trump as saying he did not mean “two people” were killed, but that “most” of Iran’s senior leadership is gone, while stopping short of presenting independent evidence confirming the Supreme Leader’s status.

Iranian state media and official spokespeople have not independently confirmed Khamenei’s death. In earlier reports, Iranian authorities denied death rumors and described them as enemy propaganda. As of this writing, there has been no official statement from the Iranian government formally confirming the Supreme Leader’s death.

The Israeli announcement and Trump’s Truth Social post come amid the sharpest escalation between Iran and Israel in years, involving coordinated strikes on Iranian military sites and exchanges of missiles and drones. Global markets reacted swiftly, with oil prices rising on concerns of broader instability in the Middle East. International leaders, including officials at the United Nations, have urged immediate de-escalation as the situation remains volatile, and multiple nations have closed airspace or heightened military readiness following the Israeli announcement.

This remains a developing story.