YRP are asking for witnesses that may have seen or have dash-cam footage of a van like this in Stouffville or Parry Sound from August 9 to August 12, in connection to Anita Mui’s murder. (Photo from YRP).

This morning, York Regional Police confirmed they have located the burned remains of Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, a high-profile realtor and Chinese community leader in Greater Toronto, who is believed to have died in a targeted murder, according to detectives.

The body of the 56-year-old Markham woman, who was reported missing on August 9, 2024, was actually located two hours north in Parry Sound on August 12, police said.

The Ontario Provincial Police made the grisly discovery of the burned body that day, and investigators have now confirmed that the remains are those of Mui.

Detectives have reportedly deemed Mui’s death a targeted killing and believe she was transported in a “vehicle of interest” described as a white 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cargo van.

Mui’s white 2024 Mercedes-Benz SUV was found in a Scarborough strip mall the afternoon of August 9, police say, hours after her family reported her missing.

The investigation continues, and police are calling for witnesses who may have seen the white Mercedes-Benz cargo van in the area of 3821 Vandorf Sideroad in Stouffville on August 9, or in the Parry Sound area between August 9 and August 12.

Police previously conducted a forensic search of the 10-acre rural property in Stouffville and reportedly believe Mui may have visited it for real estate dealings on August 9.

Three youths have been charged in the case but have not yet been connected to Mui’s killing.

“Through investigation, it was learned that suspects were in possession of property belonging to Mui,” York Regional Police stated. “As a result, three youths have been charged.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, email homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.1800222tips.com.

sam@thebureau.news