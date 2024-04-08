In testimony Monday, Monik Beauregard acknowledges the “Panel of Five” was briefed on Chinese clandestine funding allegations three days before the October 2019 federal election

Three days before Canada’s 2019 federal vote incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national security advisor recieved intelligence alleging that Chinese officials had covertly transferred about $250,000 into a clandestine pro-Beijing network including federal candidates and political staffers, and “there was some financial support for some candidates,” Ottawa’s Foreign Interference Commission has heard.

The explosive CSIS warning ahead of the 2019 vote stemmed partly from investigations into suspected Chinese interference in the Toronto-area riding of Liberal MP Han Dong, the Commission heard Monday.

But while senior officials, including Greta Bossenmaier, Trudeau’s then-national security advisor [NSIA] and Ottawa’s so-called “Panel of Five” election monitors recieved allegations of China secretly funding some 2019 candidates, they judged not to intervene and believed Canada’s election would be “free and fair.”

“Presumably, since NSIA had the information Friday, she could have convened a discussion if she felt it were necessary,” said a “Canadian Eyes Only” email sent several hours before polls opened on Monday, October 21, 2019.

That email from Lyall King, an election threat official, noted "Privy Council Office was provided a heads up on the report," on Friday, October 18th, and “once Elections Canada recieved the information, they reached out to Privy Council Office to consult (discussion on reliability of intelligence, etc.)”

The Panel of Five bureaucrats that recieved CSIS’s clandestine funding allegations before the 2019 election — including Greta Bossenmaier, Trudeau’s current national security advisor Nathalie Drouin, and senior Public Safety Canada official Monik Beauregard — were examined by Commission lawyers Monday.

The lawyers appear to be focused on whether the Panel of Five and Ottawa’s so-called SITE election task force neglected to intervene publicly in the 2019 and 2021 votes, and possibly in ways that benefited Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party.

For example, the Commission has heard SITE didn’t intervene or inform former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole and former MP Kenny Chiu that they were being smeared with Chinese disinformation on WeChat during the 2021 campaign.

But senior officials intervened with Facebook in 2019 to suppress a false and salacious report on Trudeau that was hosted on a United States-based website.

At issue in the Panel of Five’s decision in 2019, the Commission heard Monday, was CSIS’s investigation of Dong’s nomination and a broader piece of intelligence that pointed to funds of “$250,000 from PRC officials in Canada,” clandestinely “transferred via multiple individuals to obfuscate their origins via an influential community leader.”

“Some of the intel had some funding allegations,” Nathalie Drouin told Commission lawyers of investigations in Dong’s riding, saying this is why her team reported these financial allegations to Elections Canada.

“We were aware the fact there was, uh, some financial support for some candidates,” Monik Beauregard said, regarding the intel her team recieved Friday, October 18, 2019. “And we had to look at it.”

“Was the panel made aware of intelligence reporting indicating that buses were used to bring international students to the nomination process,” a Commission lawyer asked, of CSIS’s concerns in Liberal MP Han Dong’s riding.

“Yes,” Drouin answered. “One thing that was more corroborated was the existence of busses with students.”

Meanwhile, the Commission heard for the first time last week that CSIS director David Vigneault agreed after a discussion with Greta Bossenmaier in 2019 to water down CSIS’s assessment of suspected Chinese interference in Han Dong’s 2019 nomination by revising the allegation that a “politically-connected Canadian” had certainly impacted the 2019 election in Dong’s riding.

more to come on this breaking story