The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Louise Westblom's avatar
Louise Westblom
10h

Oh I so can’t wait to see how the RCMP and the federal government reacts to the cooperation between U.S and Mexican authorities to arrest a Canadian implicated with cartels and Indo-Canadian trucking companies. This must be the reason why Gary and all the liberal cronies have to go after law abiding gun owners 🤦‍♀️!You just can’t make this s—-up😂😂

Reply
Share
2 replies
Fay Truhamchuk's avatar
Fay Truhamchuk
11h

Great news, these scumbags need to pay the price of the devastation to society that they have done. Ryan wedding I hope never sees the light of day again.

Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture