The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Butler's avatar
Anne Butler
6h

A big WOW!!! for the Mexican president.

A great beginning for Mexico to start to eliminate some of these narco terror cartels.

Me thinks, this will take a while! Meanwhile, Canada 🇨🇦 needs a NEW GOVERNMENT that WILL TAKE OUR SOVEREIGNTY SERIOUSLY.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Penny Leifson's avatar
Penny Leifson
6h

Thanks, Sam.

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture