The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rita Smith's avatar
Rita Smith
1h

Thank you for paying attention when no one else does, Sam.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Walker's avatar
John Walker
41m

Hmmmmmm….. it would be VERY interesting if the “SAME” one or two on the jury were ones that disagreed on each charge…..BECAUSE that means only one thing.

It sure seems the prosecution had the goods on them.

However….. let’s see what happens in the next trial.

Shit…. in Canada….. especially here in B.C. there wouldn’t have even have been a trial because the B.C. Prosecution “Service”.. would leave a trail of dust as they headed for the hills… scared shitless…. afraid to prosecute.

Good coverage guys.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture