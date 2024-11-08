NEW YORK — In an explosive indictment unsealed Friday, federal prosecutors revealed that operatives tied to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and American organized crime networks plotted weeks ago to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump, referred to as "Victim-4" in court documents.

The charges also describe a related scheme targeting a prominent Iranian-American dissident journalist based in New York City, Jewish Americans, and Israeli tourists in Sri Lanka, exposing a web of foreign interference, violence, and terrorism orchestrated by Iranian intelligence on American soil and worldwide.

According to the complaint, Trump, as "Victim-4," became a high-priority target for IRGC operatives in late September 2024, when an IRGC official instructed Farhad Shakeri, a Tehran-based IRGC asset, to abandon other operations and focus exclusively on planning Trump’s assassination. Shakeri reportedly told the official that carrying out the plot would require a "huge" budget, to which the senior IRGC official responded, “The money’s not an issue,” adding that the IRGC had already invested substantial funds in previous attempts and was prepared to spend more.

While the exact amount spent isn’t detailed, a related plot to assassinate the Iranian journalist target was reported to cost $1.5 million, suggesting significant resources were also allocated for the Trump operation.

On October 7, 2024, “IRGC Official-1” set a seven-day deadline for Shakeri to present a detailed plan for Trump’s assassination, the indictment alleges. The official indicated that if Shakeri failed to submit a plan within that timeframe, the IRGC would temporarily pause the assassination plot until after the U.S. Presidential election, anticipating it would be easier to carry out the plan if Trump lost the election.

The plot aligns with Iran’s broader strategies to silence regime critics and exact revenge on political enemies. Prosecutors allege, “The Government of Iran engages in these activities to silence dissidents, and, in the case of political enemies, to seek revenge and sow discord. The regime also seeks to target nationals of the United States in retaliation for the death of Qasem Soleimani,” the IRGC-QF commander killed by a U.S. military strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. In recent years, the indictment says, Iran’s intelligence services have increasingly outsourced assassination plots to organized crime networks and violent criminals.

It further details how IRGC Official-1 tasked Shakeri with surveilling two Jewish American citizens in New York City, identified as "Victim-2" and "Victim-3." Shakeri described the two individuals as Jewish businesspeople with visible support for Israel, a detail revealed through social media photos provided by the IRGC. According to Shakeri, IRGC Official-1 offered him $500,000 for the murder of each victim, though Shakeri stated that he had not yet provided IRGC officials with any specific information on Victim-2 or Victim-3.

The indictment also describes an ongoing assassination attempt against “Victim-1,” widely believed to be Masih Alinejad, a Brooklyn-based Iranian-American journalist, author, and outspoken critic of the Iranian regime’s human rights abuses. Alinejad has been targeted multiple times by Iranian operatives in recent years. The complaint reveals that in early March 2024, Shakeri’s associate, Carlisle Rivera, traveled from Staten Island to Brooklyn to conduct surveillance on Alinejad’s residence. Court documents indicate Rivera’s cloud account contained urgent messages to co-defendant Jonathan Loadholt on March 3, 2024, and that Shakeri’s cloud account held photographs of Alinejad’s residence taken by Rivera during his surveillance trip.

Shakeri and his network used sophisticated cloud storage systems to manage surveillance, coordinate with IRGC officials, and handle payments. Court filings detail how Shakeri’s cloud account contained records of payments, photographs of targets, and encrypted messages. Surveillance logs, including footage from a Brooklyn residence, were repeatedly uploaded to the cloud, showing the IRGC’s integration of advanced technology in its extraterritorial operations.

Financial records reveal a carefully concealed payment trail. Between December 2023 and early 2024, Shakeri routed nearly $5,000 to his associates through intermediaries in the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan. These transfers, arranged through Western Union and other platforms, obscured the source, allowing Shakeri to fund operations without drawing attention from U.S. intelligence agencies.

The indictment explains that the U.S. government, in designating the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization, highlighted its central role in Iran’s position as the world’s foremost state sponsor of terrorism. The IRGC was described as integral to Iran’s geopolitical tactics and as supporting “the lethal activities of Hezbollah, Hamas, and other terrorist groups.”

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Friday, “Iran’s IRGC operates as an organized global terror network targeting U.S. citizens. These charges send a message to hostile state actors worldwide: the United States will dismantle your operations and bring you to justice.”

Court documents outline how Shakeri’s associates, Rivera and Loadholt, spent months surveilling Alinejad under Shakeri’s orders. According to the complaint, the IRGC’s ambitions extended beyond U.S. borders, with Shakeri allegedly tasked with orchestrating violence targeting Israeli tourists in Sri Lanka.

In October 2024, IRGC Official-1 directed Shakeri to arrange a mass shooting at a tourist location in Sri Lanka’s Arugam Bay area, a popular destination among Israeli tourists. On October 23 the U.S. and Israeli governments issued travel warnings for tourist locations in the area. The following day, Sri Lankan authorities arrested three individuals linked to the threat, including a co-conspirator identified as CC-2, who Shakeri had previously instructed to surveil the Israeli consulate in Sri Lanka.

Shakeri informed the FBI that he had known CC-2 from their time in prison together and had tasked him with the reconnaissance mission for IRGC Official-1. After obtaining the consulate surveillance, Shakeri received further orders to target a site frequented by Israelis, with instructions to orchestrate a mass shooting using AK-47s and other weapons provided by CC-2. The chilling case demonstrates the IRGC’s far-reaching efforts as war in the Middle East sends geopolitical waves of terror worldwide.