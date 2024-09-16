As hearings resumed Monday in Ottawa, Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue confirmed that Canadian MPs and Senators suspected of colluding with China, according to the bombshell “NSICOP 2024” report released in June, will not be publicly named during Canada’s inquiry into foreign interference in federal elections.

Hogue agreed to review NSICOP’s report amid a wave of public outrage following its release this summer.

The report’s most critical findings suggested that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has failed to act on repeated intelligence warnings about specific threats from states, including China and India, that would likely lead to criminal charges in other nations. These warnings included cases of Canadian politicians knowingly accepting funds from foreign diplomats in transfers consistent with money laundering. It also highlighted the “egregious” actions of a People’s Republic proxy, causing a “high-risk, high-harm threat to some Canadians.”

Citing fairness to elected officials accused of collusion, and the sensitivity of classified intelligence that could harm Canada’s interests if disclosed, Hogue’s decision not to reveal the names of alleged collaborators ahead of an upcoming federal election comes amid growing public pressure, with most Canadians wanting the names to be released.

A Nanos Research poll found that 68% of Canadians want MPs accused of foreign interference to be named, with many believing these officials should have the chance to explain their actions.

Former CSIS head Richard Fadden has warned that if the collusion allegations remain unresolved, it could further erode public confidence in Canada's institutions. This view aligns with findings from the NSICOP 2024 report, which criticized the Trudeau government’s “slow response to a known threat," warning that this inaction could undermine Canadians' democratic rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as the credibility of Canada’s parliamentary process and public trust in government decisions.

According to The Globe and Mail, Fadden previously stated, “If the Canadian political system can’t resolve the matter of alleged collaborators, I think it will be proof positive of the relative lack of priority the government attaches to national security, and it’s going to hurt the credibility of our institutions.”

Former CSIS director David Vigneault also suggested that prosecutions are unlikely due to the challenge of turning intelligence into admissible evidence, the newspaper reported.

Key details: Commissioner Hogue emphasized that no parliamentarians will be named without formal notice and an opportunity to respond, in accordance with Canadian law, which upholds procedural fairness.

Allegations of collusion with foreign states are based on classified intelligence, meaning accused MPs will not have the opportunity to publicly defend themselves, she said, noting a classified version of the final report will address these issues.

Deeper context: Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc has ruled out naming the parliamentarians, citing federal laws that prevent further disclosure. Hogue’s decision aligns with the Trudeau Administration’s approach, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has called on the Liberal government to release the names of those implicated, further raising the stakes in the political debate surrounding the inquiry.

The matter in detail: The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) report released in June indicated that some MPs were “semi-witting or witting” participants in foreign interference efforts. However, the federal government has refused to release the names, with some individuals only included in the classified version of the report.

What to watch: As the inquiry proceeds, the debate over transparency versus national security will intensify. Commissioner Hogue has promised to provide enough information for the public to understand the inquiry’s conclusions, but the decision not to release the names of implicated MPs could fuel further distrust. The final report is expected to include classified recommendations on addressing foreign interference, but without prosecutions, the government may face sustained public and political scrutiny over its handling of national security concerns.