OTTAWA, Canada — In stunning testimony today, a senior Canadian government witness revealed that an inappropriate briefing took place between the Ministry of Public Safety, led by Minister Bill Blair, and CSIS. The witness further testified that Blair’s chief of staff sought an unprecedented meeting with CSIS weeks after the signing of a national security warrant in 2021. This prompted a Commission lawyer to question whether the meeting concerned “the list of names of individuals whose communications might be intercepted under the warrant.”

It was one of several explosive matters examined through sharp questioning and tense, halting answers at the Hogue Commission. The focus was on claims regarding how intelligence was disseminated within the Trudeau government, made by Zita Astravas, then-chief aide to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair. These claims were directly contradicted by two former senior officials from Canada’s Public Safety department, Rob Stewart and Dominic Rochon.

Blair is at the center of allegations, first reported by The Globe and Mail in 2023, that a politically sensitive warrant targeting Liberal Party powerbroker Michael Chan was delayed for months in 2021, while warnings about China’s targeting of Conservative MP Michael Chong were downplayed.

Zita Astravas is expected to testify tomorrow, followed by Bill Blair's testimony on Friday. Both testimonies are highly anticipated as they may shed further light on the claims and counterclaims regarding how sensitive investigations into Chinese interference were handled under Trudeau’s administration during the period in question.

The Bureau reported exclusively Monday, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the warrant’s contents and the underlying CSIS investigations, that the warrant's most significant argument was that CSIS believed Michael Chan influenced the Prime Minister’s Office to replace Geng Tan, a sitting Liberal MP, with a new candidate ahead of the 2019 federal election in the Don Valley North riding.

Some CSIS investigators believed this was an attempt at influence “going up to the highest office in the country,” one source said, framing the investigation as “perhaps the biggest counterintelligence threat we have come across.”

In his Hogue Commission testimony, Chan denied any involvement in wrongdoing or knowledge of Chinese interference in Canadian elections.

The officials, Stewart and Rochon, faced questions about a new witness statement from Astravas. NDP MP Jenny Kwan’s lawyer, Sujit Choudhry, scrutinized cryptic statements about a meeting between Astravas and CSIS that occurred after Blair signed the warrant, which, as the inquiry heard, had been delayed for at least 54 days—an unusually long period.

Reading from a sanitized interview document, Choudhry said, “Mr. Stewart did not know about a briefing given by CSIS ministerial staff in relation to the warrant that took place later that month. It's possible that a member of Mr. Rochon's staff attended that briefing. Mr. Rochon, are you aware of that meeting?”

“I am now,” Rochon responded. “I wasn't aware of it at the time. I don't recollect when the date of it was. I believe it was two weeks after we signed the warrant, if I'm not mistaken.”

Choudhry continued, pressing Rochon, “Are you aware if that meeting was about the list of names of individuals whose communications might be intercepted under the warrant?”

Choudhry noted that the testimony referenced a “list.” Rochon agreed but said he wasn’t clear on specific clarifications Astravas sought, suggesting it could have been simply on procedural matters.

“So let me ask you,” Choudhry continued, “in your experience—and this is to both of you—has the chief of staff at Public Safety under this minister or any other minister ever asked CSIS for a specific meeting about [such a list on a warrant]?”

Both Stewart and Rochon said they had never encountered such circumstances before.

The inquiry also uncovered details about a previously undisclosed briefing involving Public Safety Canada and former CSIS Director David Vigneault.

Choudhry highlighted this in questioning Stewart: “It says, Mr. Stewart was asked about a briefing note to the director, I'm assuming that's the director of CSIS, that contained details that Mr. Stewart was not aware of at the time the briefing took place. Had he known about this information at the time, it would've raised concerns.”

“Are you able in this setting to tell us what those concerns were?” Choudhry asked Stewart.

“No. I apologize,” Stewart replied.

“Are you declining on the grounds of national security?”

“I am.”

Stewart, the former Deputy Minister of Public Safety, also faced intense questioning about the prolonged 54-day delay in approving the warrant. Normally, such a warrant should have taken just 4 to 10 days, even amid the disruptions caused by the pandemic. As Stewart testified about the lengthy delay, he became uneasy.

“The approval was not signed for 54 days, so longer than the average timeline, right?” the commission’s lawyer pressed. “That's correct,” Stewart admitted.

Despite having multiple discussions with Blair during this period, Stewart said he never mentioned the warrant, later testifying that CSIS and Blair’s office could converse directly on the matter. He also noted that during the pandemic, Blair could review sensitive records at CSIS’s Toronto office.

“We anticipate Mr. Blair will testify that he had a number of discussions with you during those 54 days, and that you did not raise the warrant application package with him at any time. Is that consistent with your memory?” the lawyer asked. “That is correct. And that would be because, in part, we would've been speaking on the telephone, and it wouldn't have been secure,” Stewart replied. He later acknowledged that he did have secure-line discussions with Blair on other matters during this period.

In another crucial aspect, Stewart and Rochon directly disputed Astravas’s anticipated testimony that Blair’s office ceased receiving binders of intelligence after the pandemic began. Conservative MP Michael Chong’s counsel, Gib van Ert, confronted Stewart on this point, questioning his recollection of events.

“She says that you told her that it was no longer possible to continue producing the binders in the circumstances. I take it you disagree with that?” van Ert asked.

“That's fair,” Stewart responded.

“And in fact, the binders continued to be in a safe in the minister's office throughout the pandemic, is that right?” van Ert pressed further.

“To the best of my knowledge, that is right,” Stewart confirmed.

“Mr. Rochon, do you agree with that?”

“That would be my understanding as well, yes,” Rochon said.

Editor’s Note: This breaking story has been updated to clarify that a specific question on a warrant meeting was asked of the witness Dominic Rochon, and not of Rob Stewart.

more to come