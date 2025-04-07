OTTAWA—An information operation linked to the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party—disseminated through one of WeChat’s most popular news accounts and tied to Chinese intelligence propaganda—is attempting to alter the opinions of Chinese Canadian voters about Liberal candidate Mark Carney, including by promoting his strength against the United States, an official said Monday, as Canada’s election threat monitoring unit revealed new findings.

“This content has been amplified in a coordinated and inauthentic way. This information operation had contrasting positive and negative narratives, first amplifying Mr. Carney’s stance with the United States, and then targeting his experience and credentials,” a SITE Task Force representative told reporters, adding they assess “the foreign state-backed information operation was intended to influence Canadian Chinese communities and look to mold perceptions about the candidate.”

The election monitor said the activity does not currently affect Canada’s ability to hold a “free and fair” election.

Asked by reporters whether the current federal election is any safer than the last two—both of which, in hindsight, were vulnerable to interference from the People’s Republic of China—an official responded that this election includes active disclosures of disinformation to the Canadian public from the SITE Task Force.

According to SITE, the operation was carried out on WeChat by Youli-Youmian, the platform’s most popular news account. Intelligence reporting links the account to the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, they said, adding the blog is anonymous and does not disclose its provenance.

SITE assesses that the campaign aimed to influence Chinese-language communities in Canada—specifically Mandarin, Cantonese, and Hakka speakers—by manipulating narratives around political figures.

In detail, SITE explained: “The content of this information operation contains stories about the Prime Minister, Liberal Party of Canada leader, and candidate in Nepean, Mark Carney. The SITE Task Force observed large spikes of coordinated inauthentic behaviour preceding the election campaign, on March 10, and again during the writ period on March 25, 2025. Following increasing levels of engagement on the platform, the Liberal Party representative was briefed about the findings on April 6.”

SITE said articles posted on March 25 were amplified in a coordinated and inauthentic manner by 30 smaller WeChat accounts. Posts received between 85,000 and 130,000 interactions, with total views estimated between 1 and 3 million.

Similar malign activity by Youli-Youmian was previously observed during federal by-elections in June 2023, targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, and again in January 2025, targeting Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, according to SITE and Global Affairs Canada’s Rapid Response Mechanism.

A 2023 China Digital Times report, cited by SITE, stated that content from Youli-Youmian is frequently distributed by employees of Chinese state-owned enterprises as part of their work responsibilities. SITE assesses that a similar approach was likely used in the Carney operation.

