OTTAWA – Democracy Watch, a transparency advocate, announced today that it has filed an application in the Ontario Court of Justice seeking approval to pursue a private prosecution of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for pressuring then-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould in 2018 to halt the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

The application reportedly includes a legal opinion by a retired superior court justice—issued on condition of anonymity—supporting charges of obstruction of justice and possibly breach of trust. The group alleges that the RCMP failed to investigate the matter properly, allowing Trudeau’s office to avoid scrutiny.

“The RCMP conducted a very superficial investigation into the Cabinet’s interference,” said Duff Conacher, Co-founder of Democracy Watch. “They didn’t interview many key witnesses or obtain critical Cabinet records, then decided not to prosecute anyone behind closed doors. We believe a judge must see this evidence in open court.”

Newly released RCMP transcripts indicate that senior officials, including Trudeau’s then-Principal Secretary Gerald Butts, repeatedly pressed Wilson-Raybould to override prosecutors and grant SNC-Lavalin a Deferred Prosecution Agreement. Jessica Prince, Wilson-Raybould’s Chief of Staff, told investigators that she rebuffed persistent calls from Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s Chief of Staff, Ben Chin, who insisted there had to be a “middle ground.” Prince also accused PMO adviser Mathieu Bouchard of interference, claiming that he tied the government’s reelection hopes in Quebec to SNC-Lavalin’s fate.

Democracy Watch’s “will say” document alleges that the RCMP applied an improper legal standard for obstruction of justice and never considered breach of trust. “Private prosecutions let citizens act when authorities fail to,” said Jen Danch of Swadron Associates, which represents Democracy Watch. The group contends that the RCMP relied on self-interested public statements, omitted key witness interviews—including those with Jane Philpott—and accepted the Cabinet’s refusal to disclose pivotal communications. Conacher called for a public inquiry into why the RCMP “covered up” its investigation and demanded reforms to ensure the force’s independence.

The SNC-Lavalin affair broke in early 2019, prompting the resignations of Wilson-Raybould and then-Treasury Board President Jane Philpott. It contributed to the Liberals losing their majority in the 2019 federal election and continues to reverberate, with renewed attention on Trudeau’s inner circle and potential successors.