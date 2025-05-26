The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Legion's avatar
The Legion
4hEdited

Carney/Brookfeild's nutz are held by the CCP, he will do everything to save face at the expense of all Canadians, is my thoughts on this, Canadians are blind in one eye and can't see out of the other, par for course.....

Further to this, there will be no meaningful change or progress with these Liberals, it's the same old story year after year, complete corruption on almost every level. Canadians have become dumb and numb to the reality and depth of the corruption and infiltration, how many times does one have to get hit with a stick in order to know they're getting hit with a stick?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
DT's avatar
DT
4h

Something no one seems to be thinking about when comparing Canadian vs Mexican imports of fentanyl is what form it is being trafficked in. 1kg of pure fentanyl is probably 100kg in a street form like a pill. So if the border officially are intercepting 100kg of finished product such as pills at the border but the officials at the northern border are intercepting pure fentanyl then the calculus is much different and there seems to be no way to equate the two and the police and journalists for that matter seem to have missed out on that fact or are capitalizing on it to minimize the issue. When I generalize about journalists I’m talking about the MSM editorialists not the hard working trail blazers at The Bureau. I think it’s important to figure out exactly how much of the active ingredient is assumed to be in each bust or what the equivalent would be because it seems like the information is vague at best and is often manipulated to say, there are 100x more drugs being intercepted at one end va the other but it could be that the smaller amount is 1000x stronger and therefore a much bigger problem than is assumed and often repeated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture