The Bureau

The Bureau

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Jerry Grant's avatar
Jerry Grant
5h

"Beijing could not have hoped for a more convenient outcome."

Compromising our security, protecting the Triads and pissing off the Americans are features of our governments policies, not bugs.

I suspect cabinet members hold some hefty offshore accounts and large stakes in the companies they know will benefit.

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G M's avatar
G M
4h

Well-written concise documentation of the state of Canada right now.

Thank you.

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