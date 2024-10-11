In August 2015, then-federal Liberal candidate Bill Blair (back center, tallest) joined Liberal Party officials, including candidate John McCallum and then-Ontario Minister of Citizenship, Immigration, and International Trade Michael Chan, at a 'Team Trudeau' federal election fundraiser in Markham, Greater Toronto Area. Source: John McCallum/Facebook.

OTTAWA, Canada — After relentless rounds of gritty questioning aimed at exposing inconsistencies in the testimony of former Liberal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and his top political aide Zita Astravas—who, during CSIS's March 2021 application for a wiretap on Liberal Party powerbroker Michael Chan, took the unprecedented step of inquiring into the list of people that could be exposed to the warrant’s surveillance—a Hogue Commission lawyer got to the point.

“Did you recognize any of the people on the Van Weenen list as being parliamentarians?” the lawyer asked Blair. “Were any of your cabinet colleagues included on the Van Weenen list?”

“A clever question,” Blair responded. “I'm not going to say anything that would tend to identify any individual on that list, because it would be quite improper.”

This week, it emerged that 13 days after Astravas received the warrant, she sought a briefing from CSIS about a list of individuals potentially impacted by its proposed wiretaps targeting Chan, a former Ontario Liberal cabinet minister.

Blair’s former deputy minister, Rob Stewart, said he’d never encountered such a request before in his Public Safety Canada duties. Blair maintains that Astravas kept the Chan warrant from him, and he had no knowledge of its explosive contents until receiving the document in May—testimony that Commission lawyers have sought to undermine.

Astravas and several of Prime Minister Trudeau’s senior aides worked alongside Chan—a key fundraiser for the party in Toronto—in Ontario’s Liberal government.

The heart of the matter, judging by repeated questions from Commission lawyers, is that the Van Weenen list could have included both elected and unelected Liberal Party members. CSIS investigators suspected that Chan had attempted to influence Trudeau’s office regarding the replacement of a Liberal MP with another candidate in the 2019 election, which was the most consequential argument for the intrusive warrant, according to confidential sources cited in The Bureau’s exclusive report on Monday.

Chan has maintained in Hogue Commission testimony and in a public statement this week that he was involved in no wrongdoing.

Previewing the intense grilling Blair faced today, on Wednesday, MP Michael Chong’s lawyer confronted Astravas, stating, “I put it to you: the delay was because you saw the warrant’s focus on your party’s operations. You didn't want it to proceed, and if it had to, you intended to slow-walk it. What do you say to that?”

“Your assumptions are categorically false,” she responded.

“The warrant involved high-ranking members of your party and people you had known for years. Isn't that why you wanted to delay it?” van Ert pressed, and Astravas firmly denied the allegation.

The inquiry intensified today on why Astravas sought access to the Van Weenen list—a critical component of surveillance warrants identifying individuals who might be intercepted during wiretaps. Despite lacking a background in law or national security, the commission heard that Astravas wanted to know "what impact the warrant would have on the individuals listed."

A day after that briefing, an internal email was sent to then-CSIS director David Vigneault, in which an official expressed concern that the warrant application was "in danger of not being approved by the minister." When questioned, Astravas stated, "I've never stated that the minister might not approve the warrant."

The inquiry heard today that Blair and the CSIS director had discussed the case of Michael Chan several months before the application reached his office. Blair emphasized that he did not discuss what David Vigneault told him about investigations into Michael Chan months before the warrant signing with Trudeau’s office.

"Did you discuss with anyone outside of those in attendance at the briefing—the subject matter of the briefing?" Commission Counsel asked.

"No, ma'am," Blair responded.

"For example, did you discuss it with the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister's Office, or other members of the cabinet?"

"I believe that would've been entirely inappropriate. No, I did not," Blair stated.

Sujit Choudhry, a lawyer at the inquiry, pressed further, exposing discrepancies between the testimonies of Astravas and Blair.

“So I want to ask you some questions about this, what you call a discussion, what Ms. Astravas says was a number of them. But we'll leave that as it is. In this briefing, this advanced discussion, did the Director disclose the target of the investigation?”

“Sir, I'm not going to talk about the particulars that were provided to me by the Director. I can't speak about the target.”

Choudhry pressed on, pointing out that Astravas’ testimony indicated “she also said the Director had advised the Minister that CSIS would be moving forward with this warrant application,” and another senior CSIS official, Michelle Tessier, testified that she “shared with Ms. Astravas at that meeting the name of the target of the warrant.”

“Were you aware of that fact?” Choudhry probed.

“Again, I had no idea that conversation ever took place,” Blair said.

Choudhry asked whether Blair would recuse himself if he knew the target of a warrant application.

"I've been involved in very many warrant applications in which I know the people named,” Blair said. “I would only recuse myself if I felt a conflict existed, and in none of the warrant applications that were ever brought before me did I ever feel that any conflict existed."

Tom Jarmyn, former Conservative leader O’Toole’s lawyer, also pressed on the potential for political conflicts.

“When your staff were reviewing the affidavit documents, if it came to their attention that they had a personal relationship with either the target or someone identified on the Van Weenen list, was it appropriate for them to continue giving you advice?”

“My expectation is if any of my staff—we have the standards of conduct, and my expectation is everyone would understand the rules with respect to declaring a conflict of interest,” Blair said. “That did not take place in any of these matters.”

A Conservative Party lawyer questioned Blair about his relationship with Astravas, asking whether the Prime Minister’s Office had assigned her to Blair’s office.

"Have you ever discussed the individual that was the subject of the warrant with anyone that works or worked in the Prime Minister's Office?" the lawyer asked.

"No, sir. Never," Blair responded.

"Did you review [the Van Weenen] list carefully?"

"I reviewed the entire application package that was put before me very carefully, yes," Blair affirmed.

"Would it surprise you to know if before 2021 your Chief of Staff did not know what a Van Weenen list was?"

"It is not a well-known element of law," Blair said. "And so I'm not surprised that someone may not have been familiar with that."

When asked if he personally or professionally knew anyone on the Van Weenen list, Blair insisted, "I cannot comment on that, and frankly, for me, it was irrelevant.”

While the Commission revealed that Rob Stewart and another senior bureaucrat in Blair’s ministry denied aspects of Astravas’ testimony, Stewart’s testimony that Blair’s office needed time to get “comfortable” with the explosive Chan warrant’s implications, thus explaining the delay of at least eight weeks, also clashed with Blair’s version of events.

“We heard evidence from Deputy Minister Stewart that it would have taken CSIS some time to get the minister and his staff comfortable with this particular warrant,” Commission Counsel said. “From your perspective, did you require time to get comfortable with the warrant?”

"Frankly, I do not know what the Deputy Minister is talking about,” Blair said. “I was, because of a previous briefing that I'd received several months before, familiar with the subject. Frankly, I've signed many of those warrants. I'm quite comfortable with the process."

MP Michael Chong’s lawyer, Gib van Ert, asked: “Have you discussed it with Ms. Astravas since and asked her why it took 54 days?”

Blair said, “I have not.”

“There is concern outside in the rest of the world,” van Ert pressed. “I think it's fair to say that 54 days is awfully long, and of course you've heard now that even the [CSIS] affiant was prepared to tell the federal court that that was unusual. So what I'm asking you, is knowing what you know now, can you accept that 54 days was longer than it should have been?”

“I have no basis to come to that determination,” Blair insisted. “I don't have all the information about what was transpiring during that interval.”