The Bureau

The Bureau

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John Walker's avatar
John Walker
3h

All of you folks are right on.

I wonder how long it will be before the Carnhole’s RCMP Gestapo arrive at our doors and arrest us for publishing our thoughts of what is happening in this god awful mess we now call “Canada” because of his anti hate laws?

Welcome to “China’s newly acquired colony” And for those that voted for this “nut case….and his sheep like cabinet”………you deserve what you are about to receive. For me……. if I were younger, I’d get to hell out… and seek refuse in a country where I feel safe.

U To think young Canadian soldieries,,,,in WW2 etc….fought.. and died…. for this country is sad…. sad….. sad.

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Transformative Outlook's avatar
Transformative Outlook
6h

Misplaced green ideology is undermining Canada’s economy, importing Chinese EVs exposes Canada to obvious espionage. All for sociopathic politics.

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