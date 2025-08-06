The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Innes's avatar
Jim Innes
14h

The scorpion will always sting. Canadian authorities are the real enemy.

...states like Canada remain in denial about their institutional role in enabling the shift of Chinese production and trafficking routes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Nancy's avatar
Nancy
13hEdited

I have to say that I believe what you’re saying Sam with regard to the “field test” to watch our behaviour in situations.

For example: Canadians are very “nice” people who comply with the rules.

Case in point, not a lot of protesting is happening in the province that David Eby controls. As a matter of fact, I’ve heard that Europe is wondering why Canada isn’t protesting.

Human behaviour is interesting especially passive behaviour or passive aggressive behaviour.

I’m feeling like a mouse in a maze of confusion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture