Chinese Communist Party election interference and seeding of clandestine cells has increased sharply this year, Taiwan’s top security official said yesterday, amid the tense backdrop of China’s seizure of a Taiwanese fishing vessel earlier this week.

National Security Bureau director Tsai Ming-yen told legislators that investigators have probed 84 interference cases since last year, with 39 resulting in prosecutions.

“The number of cases has significantly increased compared to previous years, showing the growing rampant nature of CCP infiltration activities,” Tsai testified.

China’s surge of election interference and subversion operations appears to be aimed at President William Lai, a pro-democracy leader called a “separatist” by China, which claims Taiwan is a renegade province.

Lai defeated China’s favoured presidential candidate in January, while the pro-Beijing KMT party has gained power in Taiwan’s legislature, and has introduced a reform bill that threatens to limit Lai’s powers, possibly at the behest of Chinese sponsors.

In his national security update for legislators Thursday, Tsai broke down the Chinese Communist Party’s infiltration methods into categories of intelligence gathering, election interference, building United Front networks and recruiting clandestine cells, and appropriating technology and research talent.

He said for intelligence gathering and espionage, the CCP recruits active military personnel, persuading them to sign loyalty pledges and engage in espionage tasks, including organizational development.

In order to develop interference cells within “grassroots” community groups, the CCP uses underground banks, jewelry stores, and lenders to target recruits with financial needs, enticing them into espionage to repay debts, Tsai testified.

In terms of large-scale political operations the CCP seeks to undermine Taiwan by building “United Front” groups using “various means, including intimidation, exchange of [prison] sentences, financial support, commercial interests, and special promises, to recruit nationals in Taiwan to develop organizations and establish networks,” Tsai testified.

This includes inviting targeted politicians and groups from Taiwan to visit China, he said, where the CCP attempts to seed pro-Beijing influence operations.

And for election interference this year, Tsai said, the CCP used various media channels to promote disinformation, “aiming to influence election order and outcomes.”

Also, he said, “the CCP aligns with specific groups in Taiwan, organizing protests during elections to bolster campaign activities.”

