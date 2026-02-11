The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Transformative Outlook's avatar
Transformative Outlook
11h

Why are these countries “playing games “ with China? Massive risk!

Reply
Share
James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
9h

Winnie Grecco was a charm. She stuck money into a bag of potato chips trying to bribe someone. She then claimed ignorance that it was the wrong bag and meant as a birthday present. Recall Eric Swalwell the house Rep. for California and his girl Fang Fang. She was rifling through his top secret files and when she got caught she slipped through on a flight to China and hasn’t been seen since. We also have Sir. Keir Starmer allowing a Mega-embassy in the heart of London where all the cables of communication run under plus other sensitive items for Britain’s national security and the plans for it have secret tunnels and labyrinths but swears those cables and such will be ok with some magic security on them. China can basically just tap into Englands everything with this embassy. China wanting to be the top dog and how they are doing it won’t be successful. They manipulate there currency and that right there makes them a non starter. Let’s face it. They are at war with the west. The problem is when the west wakes up will it be too late?

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture