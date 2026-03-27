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CognOsintAether's avatar
CognOsintAether
1h

Ma’s attack is called Epistemic Subversion: The systematic undermining of the means by which people acquire knowledge, such as attacking the credibility of experts, peer-reviewed science, or historical records.

Ie. The logic of Ma’s interrogation is flawed and disingenuous because let’s say she actually personally went to Xinjiang, witnessed first hand the persecution of Uyghurs, then wrote a report, anyone who read the report or heard her testimony could then be subject to the same interrogation…did you personally witness it?

It’s a technique to corrupt the communication and accumulation of knowledge.

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Louise Westblom's avatar
Louise Westblom
31m

I truly believe the conservatives have dodged a bullet by Ma crossing the floor. This looks horrible, especially as he is seated right next to Carney in parliament. How can any Canadian not question Carney and Ma’s loyalties. They allegedly don’t seem to lie with Canada. I predict we’ll soon be kicked out of the 5 eyes. Insane committee yesterday with the liberals amendment to remove China and insert global. I think they’re showing where their allegiances lie.

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