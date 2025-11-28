An image of a 2019 Mercedes E450, the type of sedan seized by Port Moody police from a Vancouver realtor accused of luring a 15-year-old girl.

VANCOUVER — In an extraordinary civil forfeiture action, the B.C. government is seeking to permanently seize a late-model Mercedes from a prominent Vancouver real estate agent, alleging the luxury sedan was used as an instrument in a predatory sex crime — including luring and assaulting a vulnerable 15-year-old girl living in a provincial care home — according to court filings.

A claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court by the Director of Civil Forfeiture names the subject as a 2019 Mercedes E450 registered to a North Vancouver–based realtor who is profiled on industry platforms as a top-performing high-end property agent.

In the statement of facts, the Director alleges that in June and July 2025, the realtor exchanged sexually explicit direct messages with a 15-year-old youth living in a group home, described in the filing as having “the cognitive capacity of an eight year old.” The claim says the realtor used the Mercedes to meet or attempt to meet the youth on multiple occasions.

Following an investigation, police executing a search warrant on the Mercedes allegedly found a white pill bottle containing what appeared to be a Viagra pill, along with “three children’s McDonald’s Happy Meal toys,” the filings say.