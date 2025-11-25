The Bureau

ROBIN DAY
3h

Money laundering is a symptom of a much larger problem, namely the influence and corruption of the Liberal Party all the way up to the PMO that has occurred as far back as PM Pearson and Pierre Trudeau and continues under PM Carney. In Carney's case, his Brookfield deals can be seen as a form of greenwashing for Chinese influence. This is an example of elite capture where financial obligations translate to policy payoffs like the China reset, exemplified by PM Carney's pattern of emphasizing foreign ties over national interests. Indeed, Carney and Anita Anand have recently stated that Canada now has a strategic relationship with China. The implications for Canada's economy are dire. In response to Canada becoming a de facto China proxy on the US northern border, Trump may file a 6 month notice to exit CUSMA on or before the June 2026 renegotiation date. Should that occur, the Canadian dollar and economy would immediately nose dive. Further, in addition to more tariffs with CUSMA protection removed, it is conceivable that Trump could use sanctions against Canada as a hostile nation.

andersm0
2h

Sam, I believe this prosecution was the direct result of your relentless pressure pushing facts and data into the public sphere. The 18 month sentence seems very tepid. Perhaps this was a backroom agreement to appease the US and Canadian public's demand for action. So, they offered a sacrificial lamb. I'd put more money on that than the Canadian justice system grew a spine.

