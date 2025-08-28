The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Snow's avatar
John Snow
3h

I'm starting to see a recurring pattern with the RCMP that suggests the organization is playing for the wrong team.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sam Cooper
sonya's avatar
sonya
3h

Excellent reporting Sam! Eby is such a sob.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sam Cooper
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture