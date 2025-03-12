VANCOUVER, Canada — A new high-profile British Columbia money laundering case targets an alleged Sinaloa Cartel–linked fentanyl and cocaine trafficking cell established in a mansion near the U.S. border. Court filings say the group was capable of negotiating significant cocaine importation deals with Ismael Garcia—known as “El Mayo”—the reputed Sinaloa Cartel chief.

According to the filings, the Canada-based syndicate comprised at least three men, including Hector Chavez-Anchondo. The lawsuit, filed yesterday by the Director of Civil Forfeiture, contends that they belonged to a violent drug trafficking organization that “used and continues to use violence, or threats of violence, to achieve its aims.”

Investigators allege that the Sinaloa Cartel-linked gang trafficked a range of controlled substances, including ketamine, methamphetamine, Xanax, oxycodone, MDMA, and fentanyl.

“As part of these efforts, the drug trafficking organization has agreed to, and made arrangements to, purchase cocaine from the Cártel de Sinaloa in Mexico,” the filings say. They add that “the Sinaloa Cartel is a terrorist entity, and the government of Canada listed it as such on February 20, 2025.”

Though no criminal convictions have been reported in connection with this lawsuit—first covered by the Vancouver Sun—Canada’s connection of this investigation to the Sinaloa Cartel, along with its designation of the cartel as a terrorist organization, could have significant implications for high-level discussions between the Trump Administration and Ottawa. Washington has intensified pressure on Canada over alleged failures to curb fentanyl trafficking networks, with the dispute escalating into sweeping tariffs amid a mounting trade war.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, members of the Surrey-based fentanyl and cocaine trafficking network had the clout to negotiate cocaine supply terms directly with García until his arrest by U.S. law enforcement on July 25, 2024. Court filings state that his capture “disrupted the DTO’s efforts to import and distribute cocaine in Canada,” forcing the group to pivot and initiate “negotiations with other parties, known only to the DTO members.”

RCMP investigators say they uncovered a substantial cache of weapons and narcotics during a search of a Surrey property on 77th Avenue on September 23, 2024. Opioids seized from the mansion included 400 grams of counterfeit Xanax, 810 oxycodone pills, 5.5 grams of fentanyl, plus nearly a kilogram of Ecstasy.

The multi-million-dollar mansion is located about 20 minutes from the Peace Arch border crossing in Washington State, north of Seattle. British Columbia’s government is seeking forfeiture of the Surrey mansion, along with its security apparatus, which includes two Hikvision digital video recorder systems, as well as numerous cellphones and laptop computers.

Court submissions detail seized weapons, drugs and cash including:

Firearms : Twenty-three weapons, including ten handguns, two sawed-off shotguns, two hunting rifles, seven assault rifles (two reportedly equipped with screw-on sound suppressors), and a speargun.

Drugs : Approximately 3.5 kilograms of ketamine and methamphetamine concealed in a hidden compartment in one suspect’s room, hundreds of counterfeit alprazolam pills, and a hidden stash of oxycodone pills.

Currency: Nearly CAD 15,000 in cash, bundled “not consistent with standard banking practices.”

Authorities also confiscated numerous luxury assets, asserting these represented either instruments or proceeds of unlawful activity. In a filing submitted today, a lawyer for the Director of Asset Seizure wrote:

“There is a triable question as to whether the Vehicles, the Motorcycles, the Azure Boat, the Trailer, the Money, the Jewellery, and other Valuables and Electronic Devices are either instruments or proceeds of unlawful activity. Drug trafficking is a cash business. Persons involved in illegal drug activity frequently carry large sums of cash, either to purchase drugs or as proceeds from drug sales. Currency itself can be an instrument of unlawful activity, facilitating further drug transactions.”

Seized vehicles included a 2006 GMC Sierra, a 2002 Ford F350, a 2006 Land Rover, a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport, a 2006 Dodge Charger R/T, and a restored 1950 vintage Ford. Investigators also confiscated upscale motorcycles, such as a 2012 Harley Davidson and custom bikes featuring elaborate flame motifs. An Azure AZ238 boat, along with its Shoreland’r trailer, was taken as well.