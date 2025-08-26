The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
11h

Good for Australia standing up against Iran. I imagine these diplomats will be looked into more thoroughly in the US for sure. Iran obviously is good and hiding where they pay off these terrorists because that’s what they are. I’d hope some US NGO’s get investigated as they push for “normal” relations with America. Trump will surely direct more resources into Iran diplomats if they are in the US and I could see him kicking them out in solidarity with Australia. Canada? I don’t have any hope they do a damn thing except maybe publicly offer friendly support of Australia and say they are “looking into it” just waiting for time to pass and the news cycle to change as the next opposition to whatever Trump says or does gets the left screaming and crying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Kat's avatar
Kat
10h

I’m so grateful we have you investigating and keeping us informed.

Thanks Sam.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture