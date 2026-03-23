The Bureau

The Bureau

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John Snow's avatar
John Snow
6h

"The report flags that 110 of the 800 fraudulent permit holders filed asylum claims. The Bureau reported that extortion suspects facing deportation in British Columbia were doing the same — filing refugee claims as a deliberate legal strategy to pause removal proceedings for months or years. "

First off this bogus loophole needs to be closed immediately. If they were here in Canada as a student there is no way in hell they should be allowed to apply for asylum especially when the waitlist for the current ~ 250K claimants is what about 3 years. And while on the asylum wait list the Canadian taxpayer funds healthcare, dental care, accommodation, etc.

Increasingly I find it hard to believe this is simply incompetency on the part of the Liberals rather it is all part of the open borders ideology. Just another version of Roxham Road.

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Kim's avatar
Kim
6h

HOW much more is it going to take until the Elbows Crowd WAKE UP!

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