The Bureau

The Bureau

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Lee-ann Harder's avatar
Lee-ann Harder
5h

"A bipartisan letter signed by then-senators Marco Rubio and Jeff Merkley warned that Canada had become a backdoor for goods produced with Uyghur forced labour, and hinted at consequences for Ottawa ahead of the 2026 review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement."

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Louise Westblom's avatar
Louise Westblom
4h

It is high time that names are named in parliament that are and have been associated wittingly or unwittingly with the CCP. Enough is enough we all know of Senator Yuen Pao Woo as he is so obviously (allegedly) a CCP plant who should be condemned and removed from the senate and removed from Canada. It’s time to send a solid message to China. I am so ashamed to be a Canadian today with weak leaders who are only concerned with Brookfield’s profits. It is the most scandalous government ever.

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