The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Pommier's avatar
Dan Pommier
6hEdited

Forget any trial, he should be marched to the gallows. Its high time for some societal cleansing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture