WASHINGTON — A website seized this week by U.S. authorities as part of a Chinese intelligence-linked recruitment operation used the exact name and registered address of a Toronto-based company incorporated eight years earlier.

The site, finnaclevesperconsulting.com, was one of thirteen domains the FBI seized. It posed as a leading Canada-based consulting firm, advertised analyst roles focused on the Middle East and Latin America, and listed its contact address in Toronto’s financial district.