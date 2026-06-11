An FBI-Seized Site in a Chinese-Intel Recruitment Sweep Carried a Toronto Company's Name and Address
WASHINGTON — A website seized this week by U.S. authorities as part of a Chinese intelligence-linked recruitment operation used the exact name and registered address of a Toronto-based company incorporated eight years earlier.
The site, finnaclevesperconsulting.com, was one of thirteen domains the FBI seized. It posed as a leading Canada-based consulting firm, advertised analyst roles focused on the Middle East and Latin America, and listed its contact address in Toronto’s financial district.
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