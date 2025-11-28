Photo illustration of evidence seized from Linda Sun’s walk-in closet in Long Island mansion, in PRC corruption trial.

BROOKLYN — A jury hearing an alleged Chinese government corruption case involving former New York gubernatorial aide Linda Sun has been told that her family reported millions of dollars in losses to tax authorities even as prosecutors say they amassed a fortune and funded a multimillion-dollar lifestyle with money laundered through shell companies, Chinese business partners and Sun’s mother’s bank account.

On the eighth day of the trial, jurors heard from Adam Baruch, the accountant who has filed tax returns for Sun and her husband, Chris Hu, for more than a decade. Baruch reportedly testified that the couple filed jointly, and that when he asked Hu whether Sun held any foreign bank accounts or received income from the State of New York beyond her salary, Hu answered “no” on both counts.

But as The Bureau has reported, Sun — the longtime political aide who handled Asian and immigrant outreach for former New York governors Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul — is accused of secretly acting at the direction of Chinese consular figures while steering multimillion-dollar pandemic personal protective equipment contracts from New York State to Chinese companies linked to Hu. Jurors have also heard that Sun allegedly forged Hochul’s signature in order, prosecutors say, to effectively smuggle a group of Chinese officials into the United States, and appears to have mimicked her mother’s voice to authorize a US$1.6 million wire transfer from China through a joint bank account.

Baruch’s appearance added further alleged evidence of fraud from the couple’s longtime accountant.

Baruch reportedly told the jury that Hu never disclosed revenue flowing from pandemic suppliers such as High Hope — the same Chinese company that Sun had allegedly vouched for to New York State — in what prosecutors describe as a kickback and laundering scheme tied to Chinese state–linked influence operations.

Adding even more to prosecutors’ narrative of greed and exploitation — that Sun and Hu profited from millions in PPE contracts while other New Yorkers suffered under lockdowns — prosecutors asserted that Hu received more than US$10,000 in New York State unemployment benefits during the 2020 pandemic, even as he claimed that his seafood business had faltered.

Contrary to their tax claims, prosecutors said, the couple in 2021 purchased a Long Island mansion worth approximately US$4 million and a Hawaii oceanfront apartment currently valued at roughly US$2.1 million, paying in a single cash lump sum and taking out no loans.

Prosecutors highlighted that timing, arguing the purchases came after a series of large remittances from accounts in China opened in the names of Hu’s business partners — transfers The Bureau has previously reported moved through shell companies and Golden Capital, Hu’s holding firm.

The jury has already heard vivid details of the lifestyle Sun and Hu enjoyed, partly through what federal agents say they found when they raided the homes and bank boxes of Sun and her family: a 2024 Ferrari parked outside their Long Island mansion, which included a golf simulator and bar; Hermès boxes and high-end watches inside; a silver Rolex taken from her father-in-law’s wrist; and more than US$130,000 in cash bundled in US$100 bills from a family safe-deposit box. The evidence has also described a high-end property in Honolulu, a 2022 Mercedes GLB, a Patek Philippe watch and perks allegedly arranged directly through Beijing. In one example, Sun was honoured with a stay in a Beijing hotel suite previously used by former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama.

Tax records shown in court, as described in Chinese-language reports reviewed by The Bureau, painted a picture of deep red ink. For multiple years, prosecutors say, Sun and Hu reported “almost no income” or outright losses: roughly negative US$665,000 for the couple in 2020, a small loss in 2021, and more than US$1.5 million in combined losses for Hu’s company over the past two years.

In a previous analysis, Samuel Bassett, an Austin criminal-defense lawyer, said that if prosecutors can tie the seized luxuries — and perks such as a Chinese official’s personal chef allegedly preparing Nanjing-style salted duck for Sun’s parents — to undeclared income or bribe streams, they will have gone a long way toward securing a conviction in the jury room. Jurors, he told The Bureau, “tend to hang their hat on evidence such as purchases of large dollar items, and extravagant expenses that aren’t readily explained.”

A second witness, Andrea Robbins, a compliance analyst with New York State’s ethics and enforcement agency, walked jurors through Sun’s mandatory financial disclosure forms. Robbins testified that once Sun became then-Governor Andrew Cuomo’s deputy chief multicultural officer in February 2018, she was required to file annual disclosures and complete “comprehensive ethics training” for senior officials.

According to Robbins’s summary of those rules, the course explicitly warned Sun that she could not accept “gifts” or “things of value” — money, trips, meals, discounts, services and similar benefits — from people or entities doing business with the state if those benefits could be seen as influencing her official conduct.

On Sun’s disclosure forms, Robbins testified, Hu’s seafood business was reported as earning between US$75,000 and US$150,000 a year. But the forms made no mention of the Hawaii condo or another property in Forest Hills, Queens. Instead, the couple disclosed only a five-per-cent interest in a property in Jamaica, Queens, valued in the range of US$250,000 to US$500,000.

Prosecutors then called John Osborn, a signature-authentication specialist from Osborn Associates. Osborn testified that some of Hu’s signatures on cheques appeared “questionable” and were suspected of being forged.

The trial, set to continue Monday, has already produced dramatic testimony. In earlier days, jurors heard from FBI Special Agent Garrett Igo, who recounted warning Sun in a 2020 counter-intelligence interview that a Chinese consular “overseas Chinese affairs” official she dealt with was actually an intelligence officer — and that acting under the direction of a foreign state without registering under the Foreign Agents Registration Act could be a crime.

Sun and Hu maintain they did nothing wrong. Their lawyers say she is a hard-working immigrant official who built ties with Chinese-American communities and received culturally appropriate gifts, while Hu is a self-made entrepreneur whose business was battered by Covid-19 and who pivoted into PPE trading to help keep New York supplied.

The government, meanwhile, is asking jurors to connect the dots: the negative income on paper, the cash purchases of multimillion-dollar properties, the undisclosed Chinese remittances, the missing assets on ethics forms, and the evidence of political access allegedly sold to Chinese interests.