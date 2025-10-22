The Bureau

Linda Robertson
4h

Absolutely heartbreaking what this man of courage has endured. Salute Jose' Ferrer. May the world stand with him so what he has endured will be realized in a voice for freedom.

John Walker
4h

I hope Cuba is eventually freed from dictatorship! But what then? To the “democratic” style the country had under Batista. Yaah ….. where the U.S…..MAFIA gangs turned major cities such as Havana a whore house? Yaah…. using young Cuban women to attract “male tourists.

Or worse still…….. the democracy we now see in Canada with the Chinese communist criminal drug element …. slowly and quietly taking over the country….. with a Carney’s Liberal government quickly driving it in bankruptcy? Where free speak is under attack for telling the truth? Where LIES are the “order of the day”…… propagated by bought and paid for corrupt newspapers.

I’ve visited Cuba many years ago. The people I spoke to, were proud of The Bay of Pigs”…. US backed invasion where Castro forces beat the invaders. Castro stated, none of any part of the island was to be sold “until every Cuban had a roof over their hesd”.

Good on Ferrer…… seems to me another Gandhi. Hope he succeeds in bring “real” democracy to Cuba. But I question if it will return to US criminal influence?

