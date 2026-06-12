The Bureau

The Bureau

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Crusader 5's avatar
Crusader 5
1hEdited

And here in Canada we let a Somali tied to terrorist organization come to canada under the cover of being a referee for a soccer game (what could go wrong...he never leaves). The gvt isn't trying to protect canadians it is protecting itself, taking bribes and all at the expense of Canadians.

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Lee-ann Harder's avatar
Lee-ann Harder
1h

Houston we have a problem, a really glaringly big problem.

"It seems likely that CSIS — with Canadian justice officials now facing death threats, or dying — has a very good understanding of these increasingly lethal threat networks, and no capacity to act on it. The probable reality, if Canada's past is a fair guide, is that classified assessments of this dire convergence are flowing upward to the office of Prime Minister Mark Carney — and that, as a decade of warrant delays, shelved warnings, and commission findings would predict, the only result will be deadly inaction, while Canada's sovereignty and safety erode."

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