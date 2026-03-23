The Bureau

The Bureau

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Simon Jones's avatar
Simon Jones
12h

Just imagine if this shipment to the cartels had succeeded!

Terrifying!

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John Walker's avatar
John Walker
10h

Note the following;

“The cartel uses violence against journalists, local communities, rival organizations, and government officials”.

Is that why 2 prosecutors “fled the scene”…at the door of the court before “the biggest money laundering investigation in the history of B.C.” was to be heard by a judge?

Shortly after that event an “out” for prosecutors was somehow “created” as a “prosecutorial discretion” … to allow prosecutors the option of not doing their job…. being “prosecuting”?

Why did the NDP direct Judge Cullen in his B.S. Money Laundering Inquiry” not to “inquire into the prosecutorial discretion”?

Are the NDP afraid the word will get out that the narco gangs are in charge in B.C. and will use violence if need be?

I firmly believe such is the case. Sam.. please investigate and find out who it was that came up with this “prosecutionial discretion”!

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