The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeannette Patten's avatar
Jeannette Patten
10h

I know nothing about Croatian history, thank you for the insight. What a peaceful place, one I would like to visit one day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrew Baldwin's avatar
Andrew Baldwin
7m

Not the greatest background piece. It says that the bridge at Mostar was destroyed, but not that it was destroyed by Croat forces, which is surely an important factoid.

There is no mention of the Serb population in Mostar, but it was substantial before the Bosnian Civil War. In 1991 the ethnic distribution of the population was Bosniak/Muslim 34.6%, Croat 34.0%, Serbs and Yugoslavs 28.9%. I group the Yugoslavs with the Serbs since ethnic Serbs or people with mixed Serb ancestry were much more likely to identify as Yugoslavs. In 2013 the shares are Bosniak/Muslim 44.2%, Croat 48.4%, Serbs and Yugoslavs 4.3%. The Yugoslav share was reduced to 0.1% by 2013. In absolute numbers the Serbs and Yugoslavs were reduced from 36.6 thousand to 4.5 thousand. Such a considerable ethnic cleansing operation should not go unmentioned.

As to whether a war will break out in Bosnia again, it is highly unlikely that the Bosniaks and the Croats will start a war with each other, and the Croats will again blow up the bridge at Mostar. Once NATO has lost its war in Ukraine, it may want to start a war with the Bosnian Serbs just to show that it is still the greatest military alliance the . . well, you know the rest. Maybe The Bureau should do a follow-up report on Republika Srpska, hopefully a little better balanced than this report on Mostar.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture