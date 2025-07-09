MOSTAR, Bosnia and Herzegovina — About noon Sunday, in the baking 39-degree heat, a wavering call to prayer drifts across Maršala Tita street in Mostar. This main artery runs through the eastern, predominantly southern Bosniak side of the city, home to the Karadoz Bey Mosque and the Koski Mehmed Pasha Mosque.

One stands on the bridges across the Neretva River, and the divide is unmistakable. Church spires and the great cross atop Hum Hill crown the western, Croat-majority bank; on the eastern bank, sharp minarets rise above the bazaar roofs.

Mostar’s defining landmark, the Stari Most (Old Bridge), was originally commissioned by Sultan Mehmed II in 1566. A masterpiece of Ottoman architecture, it connected communities for centuries until it was destroyed in November 1993 during the Bosnian War — a conflict marked by brutal sieges and ethnic cleansing.

The Dayton Agreement in 1995 formally ended the fighting and divided Bosnia and Herzegovina into two entities, but in Mostar, ethnic fault lines remained deeply etched. The bridge was painstakingly restored in 2004, hailed as a symbol of reconciliation. Still today, Mostar stands as a fragile reminder of wounds that may never heal.

Our host, who emigrated from Mostar to Dubrovnik — an increasingly tourist-friendly, medieval walled city on Croatia’s Adriatic coast, about 140 kilometers southwest — to make a better living, still has family members living here, in a city once the center of brutal frontline battles. Asked to describe the political temperature, he emits a tired chuckle.

Will peace hold? Maybe. Division, he suggests, may suit the region’s politicians more than the people.

On the eastern bank, not far from the Museum of War and Genocide Victims, graveyards spread upward. White Muslim headstones surround a small red-brick domed memorial that evokes Ottoman architecture. Above them stands a scarred church wall, its roofline jagged from shelling, its clock tower frozen in time.

Even the newly rebuilt Old Bridge embodies this fragile balance — churches and mosques existing uneasily side by side. Its western rampart, anchored by the Tara Tower, is considered Croat land, while the eastern approach, framed by the Halebija Tower and the Koski Mehmed Pasha Mosque, belongs to the Bosniak side. In a city where stones hold centuries of memory, the bridge is not merely a crossing — it is a fragile stitch holding together two worlds.

From the vantage point of the modern Musala Bridge just north of the Old Bridge, the divide becomes even starker at a distance. One senses that residents here are too tired to consider wars in other parts of the world. Holding on to peace consumes all their energy.