MOSTAR, Bosnia and Herzegovina — About noon Sunday, in the baking 39-degree heat, a wavering call to prayer drifts across Maršala Tita street in Mostar. This main artery runs through the eastern, predominantly southern Bosniak side of the city, home to the Karadoz Bey Mosque and the Koski Mehmed Pasha Mosque.
One stands on the bridges across the Neretva River, and the divide is unmistakable. Church spires and the great cross atop Hum Hill crown the western, Croat-majority bank; on the eastern bank, sharp minarets rise above the bazaar roofs.
Mostar’s defining landmark, the Stari Most (Old Bridge), was originally commissioned by Sultan Mehmed II in 1566. A masterpiece of Ottoman architecture, it connected communities for centuries until it was destroyed in November 1993 during the Bosnian War — a conflict marked by brutal sieges and ethnic cleansing.
The Dayton Agreement in 1995 formally ended the fighting and divided Bosnia and Herzegovina into two entities, but in Mostar, ethnic fault lines remained deeply etched. The bridge was painstakingly restored in 2004, hailed as a symbol of reconciliation. Still today, Mostar stands as a fragile reminder of wounds that may never heal.
Our host, who emigrated from Mostar to Dubrovnik — an increasingly tourist-friendly, medieval walled city on Croatia’s Adriatic coast, about 140 kilometers southwest — to make a better living, still has family members living here, in a city once the center of brutal frontline battles. Asked to describe the political temperature, he emits a tired chuckle.
Will peace hold? Maybe. Division, he suggests, may suit the region’s politicians more than the people.
On the eastern bank, not far from the Museum of War and Genocide Victims, graveyards spread upward. White Muslim headstones surround a small red-brick domed memorial that evokes Ottoman architecture. Above them stands a scarred church wall, its roofline jagged from shelling, its clock tower frozen in time.
Even the newly rebuilt Old Bridge embodies this fragile balance — churches and mosques existing uneasily side by side. Its western rampart, anchored by the Tara Tower, is considered Croat land, while the eastern approach, framed by the Halebija Tower and the Koski Mehmed Pasha Mosque, belongs to the Bosniak side. In a city where stones hold centuries of memory, the bridge is not merely a crossing — it is a fragile stitch holding together two worlds.
From the vantage point of the modern Musala Bridge just north of the Old Bridge, the divide becomes even starker at a distance. One senses that residents here are too tired to consider wars in other parts of the world. Holding on to peace consumes all their energy.
The Bureau is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I know nothing about Croatian history, thank you for the insight. What a peaceful place, one I would like to visit one day.
Not the greatest background piece. It says that the bridge at Mostar was destroyed, but not that it was destroyed by Croat forces, which is surely an important factoid.
There is no mention of the Serb population in Mostar, but it was substantial before the Bosnian Civil War. In 1991 the ethnic distribution of the population was Bosniak/Muslim 34.6%, Croat 34.0%, Serbs and Yugoslavs 28.9%. I group the Yugoslavs with the Serbs since ethnic Serbs or people with mixed Serb ancestry were much more likely to identify as Yugoslavs. In 2013 the shares are Bosniak/Muslim 44.2%, Croat 48.4%, Serbs and Yugoslavs 4.3%. The Yugoslav share was reduced to 0.1% by 2013. In absolute numbers the Serbs and Yugoslavs were reduced from 36.6 thousand to 4.5 thousand. Such a considerable ethnic cleansing operation should not go unmentioned.
As to whether a war will break out in Bosnia again, it is highly unlikely that the Bosniaks and the Croats will start a war with each other, and the Croats will again blow up the bridge at Mostar. Once NATO has lost its war in Ukraine, it may want to start a war with the Bosnian Serbs just to show that it is still the greatest military alliance the . . well, you know the rest. Maybe The Bureau should do a follow-up report on Republika Srpska, hopefully a little better balanced than this report on Mostar.