James Schwartz
If Carney did underhanded deals that gave China access to the arctic I gotta believe that would be the last straw for Trump and Canada’s relations with the US. I’d imagine the tariff rates would go to crushing the Canadian economy. The NAFTA would be dead and American companies would be begin pulling out too. Canada looking to get millions from American car companies looks like a grift coming straight from the EU like they fine US tech companies. If Canada wants to FAFO it won’t end well. That I can guarantee.

Lee-ann Harder
"Given China’s documented pattern of patient, multi-level infiltration, and a history of Liberal prime ministers willing to alter the world order in favour of Beijing—as Pierre Trudeau did in 1970 by recognizing the People’s Republic over Taiwan—Canadians deserve transparency about what commitments, if any, their government is considering."

It seems what most Canadians want and what they get from this leader of Canada and his red scarf team are two very different things. We all know Trump is on full alert with the matter of China and Canada. Taking pot shots at Trump during DAVOS is one thing - playing games with "a path to Arctic Nation status" is a whole other thing.

