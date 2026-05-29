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Louise Westblom's avatar
Louise Westblom
11h

Again, Mr Carney, I ask what is in the MOU with China? This should scare the hell out of all Canadians. This young lady’s story is no doubt the tip of the iceberg, no one should have to live that way. I also hope and pray for her father’s release we all need to pressure our governments.

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Diane Atwood's avatar
Diane Atwood
11h

Praying for Pastor Jin and the softening of Xi’s heart, that Grace’s father would be released. My prayers are with the family.

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