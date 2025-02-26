TAIPEI — In a concerning escalation, China’s military carried out live-fire “shooting training” exercises Wednesday off Taiwan’s southwestern coast, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said, calling the move a provocative and dangerous act.

From 8:42 a.m. local time, Taiwan’s military detected 32 Chinese warplanes conducting a “joint combat readiness drill” with naval warships in the Taiwan Strait. The drills took place 70 kilometres offshore, near Kaohsiung and Pingtung County, two of Taiwan’s key military hubs, home to major naval and air bases.

The ministry said China’s exercises jeopardized the safety of international air and sea traffic and represented a “blatant provocation” threatening regional stability. Officials in Taipei linked the latest military escalation to a broader pattern of coercive Chinese activities, including recent live-fire operations off Australia’s coast.

“These actions provide clear proof that China is the only, and the greatest, threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region,” Taiwan’s defense ministry said in a statement.

The drills occurred amid fresh tensions surrounding Taiwan’s undersea infrastructure. On Tuesday, a Togolese-registered freighter, the Hong Tai, was detained along with its Chinese crew after a submarine communications cable linking Taiwan and its outlying Penghu islands was found severed.

Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration said it dispatched a patrol vessel early Tuesday to shadow the Hong Tai. Taipei has since confirmed that the ship has links to Chinese capital, fueling concerns that the incident was part of a series of Chinese 'gray zone' provocations.

These moves come as the Trump administration and the Japanese government have recently reaffirmed strong support for Taiwan’s self-governance and the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, amid Beijing’s escalating threats to bring the island under its control, claiming it as a renegade province.

Answering questions from The Bureau, Taiwan’s ambassador to Canada, Harry Tseng, said China is behind a growing pattern of undersea cable sabotage carried out by vessels operating under flags of convenience. He noted that Taiwan has been targeted for years, but global attention has only intensified following a series of similar incidents in the Baltic Sea.

“The Taiwanese government has observed an upward trend in malicious activities by Chinese ships,” Tseng said, adding the ships “often manipulate their identities by falsifying Automatic Identification System data to create fraudulent navigation routes.”

According to Taiwan’s security agencies, since 2020, at least 44 domestic submarine cables and two international cables linked to Taiwan have sustained damage, with evidence suggesting multiple incidents involved Chinese-registered ships.

Beijing has frequently acquired aging, “sub-standard” ships, Tseng said, which Taipei’s security analysts say are often found lingering near Taiwan’s territorial waters.

In response, Taiwan has heightened its monitoring of critical maritime infrastructure.